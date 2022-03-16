© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact publicfile@vpr.net or call 802-655-9451
VPR Header
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
VPR News

Gov. Phil Scott signs Ukrainian aid bill

Vermont Public Radio | By Peter Hirschfeld
Published March 16, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT
A photo of Gov. Phil Scott with people behind him on the Statehouse steps. The Statehouse columns are lit up in blue and yellow light.
Peter Hirschfeld
/
VPR
About 200 Vermonters gathered in Montpelier for a candlelight vigil Tuesday, March 15, when Gov. Phil Scott signed legislation that allocates more than $600,000 toward humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

About 200 people gathered on the Statehouse steps Tuesday evening to watch Gov Phil Scott sign legislation that allocates more than $600,000 toward humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

Scott told the crowd that the Ukrainians have shown courage and resolve in the face of Russian aggression.

Funds allocated by the bill will go to Save the Children, a global humanitarian organization working in Ukraine.

The group says the money will be used to help unaccompanied minors and displaced residents in the country.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or get in touch with reporter Peter Hirschfeld:

_

Tags

VPR News VPR NewsUkraineGovernment & Politics
Peter Hirschfeld
The Vermont Statehouse is often called the people’s house. I am your eyes and ears there. I keep a close eye on how legislation could affect your life; I also regularly speak to the people who write that legislation.
See stories by Peter Hirschfeld
Related Content
Load More