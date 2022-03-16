Gov. Phil Scott signs Ukrainian aid bill

About 200 people gathered on the Statehouse steps Tuesday evening to watch Gov Phil Scott sign legislation that allocates more than $600,000 toward humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

Scott told the crowd that the Ukrainians have shown courage and resolve in the face of Russian aggression.

Funds allocated by the bill will go to Save the Children, a global humanitarian organization working in Ukraine.

The group says the money will be used to help unaccompanied minors and displaced residents in the country.

