© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact publicfile@vpr.net or call 802-655-9451
VPR Header
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
VPR News

WATCH: This Windsor prison closed in 2017. State & town officials are debating its future

Vermont Public Radio | By VPR & Vermont PBS Staff
Published March 29, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT

The former state prison in Windsor was shut down in 2017, and it's remained unused ever since. But lawmakers have spent time during this session talking about the property.

The Scott administration, legislators from the region, as well as people living in Windsor are all trying to figure out what to do with the property.

More from VPR: Vt. lawmakers and town officials debate the future of the closed Windsor prison

Tags

VPR News VPR NewsSouthern VermontCriminal Justice & Public Safety
VPR & Vermont PBS Staff
See stories by VPR & Vermont PBS Staff
Related Content
Load More