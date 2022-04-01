2021 Vermont Book Award Finalists Announced

If you're a fan of reading books by Vermont authors, this is an exciting time of year. That’s because the finalists for the Vermont Book Award are being announced, and this year there is a new partnership to oversee the award that honors Vermont wordsmiths in fiction, creative nonfiction and poetry.

The new partnership links three organizations: Vermont College of Fine Arts, the Vermont Department of Libraries and Vermont Humanities.

Miciah Bay Gault, MFA in Writing Coordinator for the Vermont Book Award, joined VPR to announce the finalists yet again.

The nominees, announced Wednesday, fall within three categories — fiction, creative nonfiction and poetry.

The 2021 Vermont Book Award finalists are:

Fiction:



The Hare, by Melanie Fill

by Melanie Fill North, by Brad Kessler

by Brad Kessler The Memoirs of Stockholm Sven, by Nathaniel Ian Miller

by Nathaniel Ian Miller An Apparent Horizon and Other Stories, by Ricardo Wilson

Creative nonfiction:



The Secret to Superhuman Strength, by Alison Bechdel

by Alison Bechdel But You Seemed So Happy: A Marriage, in Pieces and Bits, by Kimberly Harrington

by Kimberly Harrington Revolution in Our Time: The Black Panther Party’s Promise to the People, by Kekla Magoon

by Kekla Magoon Endpapers: A Family Story of Books, War, Escape, and Home, by Alexander Wolff Poetry:



Disintegration Loops, by Stephen Cramer

by Stephen Cramer GHETTOCLAUSTROPHOBIA: Dreamin of Mama While Trying to Speak Woman in Woke Tongues, by Shanta Lee Gander

by Shanta Lee Gander American Wake, by Kerrin McCadden

The 2021 winners will be announced at the Vermont Book Award celebration, Saturday, April 30th, at 7 p.m. at the VCFA campus in Montpelier. The event is hosted by Vermont Humanities, who will also reveal their choice for Vermont Reads 2022, their one-book community reading program, during the evening.

