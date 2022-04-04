State police say prisoner held in St. Johnsbury died by apparent suicide

A 29-year-old man died by suicide at the state prison in St. Johnsbury on Sunday night, state police say. He’s the third person to die at a state prison this year.

State police said in a press release that a preliminary investigation found Dustin Dunkling was alone in his cell at Northeast Correctional Complex and his death is not considered suspicious. Dunkling was booked on March 24 for a parole violation on a charge of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.

An autopsy to confirm the cause and manner of death is pending, police say.

There have now been three fatalities this year among people incarcerated in Vermont prisons.

Raymond Gadreault, 73, died in February at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield. Gadreault experienced a “medical issue” and staff were unable to resuscitate him, state police said in February. A a subsequent investigation found Gadreault died of natural causes and the case is now closed, VSP spokesperson Adam Silverman said in an email.

On New Year’s Day, staff at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport tried to administer emergency care to Michael Cornell in his cell before he was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, DOC said at the time. Cornell, 34, appears to have died from an accidental drug overdose, Seven Days reported in late March. State police are still investigating the incident, according to Silverman.

Defender General Matt Valerio, whose office is reviewing all three deaths, said in an email that his office’s report on Cornell’s death will be finished soon, and the inquiry into Gadreault’s death is still pending.

