Gov. Phil Scott vetoes climate bill that would transform the way Vermonters heat their homes

Gov. Phil Scott has vetoed a bill that many environmental groups feel is the most important priority of the session. It would create a clean heat standard for Vermont.

It's the biggest piece of emissions-cutting policy called out in Vermont's new Climate Action Plan. It's also the main solution the state has considered to date to help Vermont reduce emissions from heating buildings, in order to meet its climate change commitments.

Heating buildings accounts for about 35% of Vermont's greenhouse gas emissions. That's the second-biggest source of emissions in the state, behind transportation.

Vermont ranks 17th in the United States when it comes to how much energy its residents consume per capita to power and heat their homes.

The bill

The clean heat standard bill calls on the Public Utilities Commission to develop regulations to reduce fossil fuel use in buildings and create a clean heat credit program. Companies that import fossil fuels used for heat will have to buy or earn a certain number of credits every year, based on how much their products emit. They and others will be able to create credits by doing things that help people reduce emissions in their homes and businesses.

Examples include weatherization, helping people install cold climate heat pumps or switch to high-efficiency wood heat, or supplying biofuels.

The bill says credits will be awarded based on the emissions a fuel produces over the full course of its lifecycle — from extraction or refinement to being burned for heat.

The veto

In his veto message, the governor said that he understood the importance of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

"Which is why I proposed a $216 million dollar climate package and why my administration has engaged in this policy conversation since January," Scott wrote. "However, over the last several months it became very clear to me that no one had a good handle on what this program was going to look like, with some even describing it as a carbon tax on the floor.

He added: "I have clearly, repeatedly, and respectfully asked the Legislature to include language that would require the policy and costs to come back to the General Assembly in bill form so it could be transparently debated with all the details before any potential burden is imposed... What the Legislature has passed is a bill that includes some policy, with absolutely no details on costs and impacts, and a lot of authority and policy making delegated to the Public Utility Commission (PUC), an unelected board."

Jason Maulucci, Gov. Scott's press secretary said Friday afternoon, "He felt an obligation to the people of Vermont to veto this bill, so that they have a voice if this comes back and is further considered."

Legislative leaders react

Legislative leaders say they are perplexed and disappointed by Gov. Scott's veto, because they think their bill meets the governor's requirements.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairperson Jane Kitchel has tried to incorporate the governor's concerns into the legislation. Her committee introduced an amendment that requires the PUC submit draft rules for a clean heat standard to the Legislature for final approval in 2024.

"Disappointed, because the whole reason that the Appropriations Committee was so intent on this amendment was to recognize that we did not want to delegate legislative decision-making," Kitchel said.

Legislative leaders will now decide if they want to try to override the governor's veto next week.

This story will be updated.

