Veto override for clean heat measure fails in the Vermont House

An effort to override Gov. Phil Scott's veto of the clean heat standard bill failed by one vote Tuesday in the Vermont House, putting the future of the policy in doubt.

Some House Democrats and independents voted to sustain Gov. Scott's veto.

The bill would direct the Public Utility Commission (PUC) to design a credit-based marketplace, where companies that import fossil fuels used for heat would have to buy or earn a certain number of credits every year, based on how much their products emit. Any person or business would be able to create credits by doing things that help people reduce emissions in their homes and businesses.

The goal is to push the market for home heat away from fossil fuels and towards options that produce fewer emissions.

In his veto letter, Gov. Phil Scott said he'd like to see a draft of that marketplace come back to the Legislature for final review. The governor also called for the PUC to study and report back on the cost and economic impact of a clean heat standard. But Democratic lawmakers say their revised bill meets the governor's request.

Speaking on the House floor, Thetford Democratic Rep. Tim Briglin, chair of the House Energy and Technology Committee, said he found the governor's objections to the clean heat standard bill "puzzling," saying the bill does exactly what the governor calls for in his veto.

Briglin told his colleagues inaction on climate is not an option.

"If we do not move forward with a clean heat standard, we will be setting aside the policy with the greatest emissions reduction potential of any policy brought forth in Vermont's Climate Action Plan last December," he said. "That sets up a likely scenario, whereby these 'unelected officials' the governor is so concerned about, in fact, will be making these decisions he so fears."

Briglin says the Global Warming Solutions Act doesn't allow for inaction on climate — a commitment Vermont lawmakers made when they approved the law.

"When we passed the Global Warming Solutions Act two years ago, we did so anticipating that we might get to this very point where we find ourselves today in the policy making process, that there would be tough decisions to make, and that elected officials — whether the governor or Legislature — might be reluctant to make them," he said.

If Vermont inches too close to missing emissions reduction deadlines that the state requires by law, the Global Warming Solutions Act requires the Agency of Natural Resources to enact rules that will put Vermont in compliance.

At his weekly press briefing following the House's vote Tuesday, Gov. Scott defended his veto, but said he would sign a bill if the Legislature requires that the PUC's recommendation for a clean heat standard come back to to the Legislature for approval as a separate bill.

"Whatever they come up with for the plan needs to come back to the Legislature in bill form, for it to be debated ... so that we can look and see who it impacts, how much it costs and what it does," Scott said.

The governor called this an “easy fix.” He said if the Legislature makes this change, he'll support a clean heat standard.

"This bill could go through if it's clearly defined that it comes back, in bill form,” Scott said. “Pretty easy. Pretty simple."

If one of the House lawmakers who voted to sustain Scott's veto says they would like to reconsider and calls for a revote Wednesday, the bill could still advance.

Lawmakers could also draft language that attempts to address the governor's concerns.

