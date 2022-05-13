Planned Parenthood will close four clinics in Vermont and one in New Hampshire in June

Planned Parenthood of Northern New England is closing five of its clinics across the region as part of what the organization calls a "sustainability plan."

Four clinics in Vermont and one in New Hampshire will permanently shut their doors on June 12.

All five clinics set to shut down only operate two or three days a week, according to each clinic's website. At the same time, Planned Parenthood says it will expand hours at seven of its other locations over the course of the next year.

An organization spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a press release, the organization did not expand on the cause of the closures, but said the decisions are intended to keep Planned Parenthood's services sustainable in the long-term. Planned Parenthood clinics offer a range of health services, including primary care, birth control, pregnancy testing and abortion.

Vermont clinics in Bennington, Hyde Park, Middlebury, St. Albans will shut down in June, as will a clinic in Claremont, New Hampshire. Planned Parenthood says it will expand its hours in Barre, Brattleboro and Williston, Vermont, Exeter, New Hampshire, and Sanford, Biddeford, and Topsham, Maine.

The moves come after the leak of a draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court, which, if finalized, could overturn Roe v. Wade, which has guaranteed abortion rights nationally for decades. Legal abortion access would then be determined by state law.

Vermont voters will consider a ballot measure this November that would add a right to "reproductive liberty" to the state constitution.

