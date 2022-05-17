Baby formula shortage deals major blow to low-income Vermonters

Next time you’re in a grocery store or pharmacy, take a look at the infant formula section. Chances are, the shelves will be bare.

A nationwide baby formula shortage has parents and caregivers in Vermont struggling to find enough formula to feed their children.

In February, the formula manufacturer Abbott issued a massive recall after four babies contracted bacterial infections stemming from formula manufactured in Abbott's Michigan plant. Two of the babies died. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also temporarily shut down the Michigan factory.

The ensuing formula shortage has been compounded by broader supply chain issues.

"It’s probably one of the most emotionally challenging situations for a young mom to be in, a parent to be in," says Claire Kendall, the co-director of the Family Center of Washington County, which supports families in central Vermont. Kendall says the families she works with who are struggling financially are being hit the hardest.

She’s referring to the fact that many stores have placed limits on the number of formula cans you can buy at a time, to avoid stockpiling by people with the money to buy a lot of formula at once.

But that means parents have to drive long distances to multiple stores to find enough formula to feed their babies. She knows one mother who’s been driving from town to town searching for enough formula to feed her twins. It’s been a huge blow to her budget.

"Inflation and the gas prices are the double whammies," Kendall said. "So if it was hard before, it’s really hard now."

Many low-income families rely on a federal government program called WIC to buy formula. Karen Flynn directs Vermont’s WIC program.

"It’s expensive. For sure it’s expensive," Flynn said.

Because of the formula shortage, Flynn and her colleagues have been trying to provide more supports to parents who can breastfeed by helping them get breast pumps or connecting them to lactation consultations. It seems to be working.

"I’m hearing from colleagues that the number of moms breastfeeding is starting to tick up," Flynn said.

But breastfeeding isn’t possible for everyone. Some people’s bodies don’t produce enough milk. Some babies have severe allergies and need specific formula, or their parents are on medication for drug addiction and shouldn’t breastfeed. Parents who work outside the home might struggle to pump milk at work, and their supply dries up.

In short, breastfeeding can be really complicated.

"I know there are families that are incredibly stressed, because when that’s the main nutrition source for your infant, you don’t have anything else to go to," Flynn said.

Families on WIC have an additional challenge: They can’t just go to a store and buy whatever formula they want. There’s a short list of approved brands and can sizes they're able buy.

Flynn says her office has been able to add more products to that list over the last three months.

Meanwhile, manufacturers around the company and the globe are trying to ramp up production. Vermont’s home to one formula manufacturer, Perrigo, in the town of Georgia. It makes formula that’s repackaged under store brands.

Vermont’s agriculture secretary has reached out to the company to check in.

In a statement to VPR, a Perrigo spokesperson said: “We are running all the formula we possibly can, but our facilities are at full capacity.”

Perrigo has been able to increase its output by 15% in recent months.

"They can’t just make twice as much," said Karen Flynn, Vermont's WIC program director. "There are constraints. There’s a global impact, and it’s really hard to see far enough in the future to know when this is all going to be rectified, or come to an end."



How to help

Karen Flynn with WIC asks that Vermonters try to avoid buying out the specific types of formula that WIC recipients are able to purchase, and avoid stockpiling formula of any kind.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has developed a list of suggestions for parents and caregivers seeking formula. They advise against watering down formula or attempting to make formula at home. They also urge parents to reach out to their pediatrician with any specific concerns about child nutrition.

Claire Kendall with the Family Center of Washington County suggests donating frozen breast milk to milk banks, unopened and unexpired containers of formula to food shelves, or money to programs in your area that support low-income families.

Last but not least, she says, try to avoid judging others for how they feed their children.

"All children deserve to be adequately fed," Kendall says. "We need to lift up all families."

