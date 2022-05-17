© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

VPR News

DOC reports fifth death at Vermont state prisons this year

Vermont Public Radio | By Liam Elder-Connors
Published May 17, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT
A photo of the exterior of a granite building with barbed wire running along the top of it.
Vermont Department of Corrections, Courtesy
/
Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a man held at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield. He's the fifth person to die at a state prison this year.

A 56-year-old man held at the Vermont state prison in Springfield died Monday evening, state police say. He’s the fifth person to die at a state prison this year.

David Goldstein was taken to Springfield Hospital on Monday afternoon after a medical event and treated, but he died at the hospital several hours later, state police said in a press release.

The investigation into his death is ongoing, and an autopsy is pending, according to state police.

More from Vermont Edition: Corrections Commissioner Nicholas Deml on the challenges facing Vermont's prisons

Goldstein is the fifth person to die at a state prison this year. There were two suspected suicides in April: Matthew Castellini, 35, at the Springfield prison, and Dustin Dunkling at the prison in St. Johnsbury.

On New Year's Day, Michael Cornell, 34, died at the Newport prison from an accidental drug overdose, according to his death certificate.

Raymond Gadreault, 73, died in February at the Springfield prison of natural causes, according to his death certificate.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or get in touch with reporter Liam Elder-Connors @lseconnors

Liam Elder-Connors
Liam is a reporter based in Burlington and covers a variety of issues, including courts, law enforcement and housing.
