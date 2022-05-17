DOC reports fifth death at Vermont state prisons this year

A 56-year-old man held at the Vermont state prison in Springfield died Monday evening, state police say. He’s the fifth person to die at a state prison this year.

David Goldstein was taken to Springfield Hospital on Monday afternoon after a medical event and treated, but he died at the hospital several hours later, state police said in a press release.

The investigation into his death is ongoing, and an autopsy is pending, according to state police.

Goldstein is the fifth person to die at a state prison this year. There were two suspected suicides in April: Matthew Castellini, 35, at the Springfield prison, and Dustin Dunkling at the prison in St. Johnsbury.

On New Year's Day, Michael Cornell, 34, died at the Newport prison from an accidental drug overdose, according to his death certificate.

Raymond Gadreault, 73, died in February at the Springfield prison of natural causes, according to his death certificate.

