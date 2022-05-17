Gov. Phil Scott will seek a fourth term.

In a Twitter announcement today, Scott said:“Together, we’ve made a difference. But there’s still much work to do! That’s why I’ve decided to seek another term as governor.”

Scott was elected in 2016, and won reelection by wide margins in 2018 and 2020.

