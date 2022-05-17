© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

VPR News

Gov. Phil Scott will seek a fourth term

Vermont Public Radio | By VPR Staff
Published May 17, 2022 at 8:13 AM EDT
A photo of Phil Scott sitting in a chair.
Henry Epp
/
VPR File
Gov. Phil Scott announced Tuesday morning he’d seek a fourth term as governor.

Gov. Phil Scott will seek a fourth term.

In a Twitter announcement today, Scott said:“Together, we’ve made a difference. But there’s still much work to do! That’s why I’ve decided to seek another term as governor.”

Scott was elected in 2016, and won reelection by wide margins in 2018 and 2020.

This story will be updated.

Phil Scott
VPR Staff
