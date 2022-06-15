© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

VPR News

WATCH: Storyteller Ferene Paris Meyer on Black joy as birthright

Vermont Public Radio | By Myra Flynn
Published June 15, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT
Photo: Ferene Paris Meyer, Courtesy / Graphic: Elodie Reed, VPR and Vermont PBS / Video: Directed and Edited by David Littlefield, VPR and Vermont PBS

This is the latest installment of Homegoings, a special series from Brave Little State that features conversations with artists of color who live in Vermont. Follow the series here.

In this conversation, Burlington-based Ferene Paris Meyer discusses her origins as a storyteller, why she identifies with hummingbirds, and the joy and heartbreak she’s experienced throughout her 10-plus years living in Vermont. At the end, Ferene performs a story.

Watch this video live at noon on June 19th on Vermont PBS.

Ferene Paris Meyer is a Haitian-American storyteller based in Burlington and the Founding CEO of All Heart Inspirations. Before starting her company, she worked as Director of the First Year Experience Program at the University of Vermont. A mother of two daughters, Paris Meyer is originally from Brockton, Mass.

Credits:

If you have recommendations for future interviews in our Homegoings series, get in touch with our team by emailing hello@bravelittlestate.org.

Homegoings was created by the Brave Little State team: Josh Crane, Angela Evancie and Myra Flynn, with help from Elodie Reed. This video was directed and edited by David Littlefield. Videography by Kianna Haskin and Kaylee Mumford. Graphic design by Elodie Reed and Kyle Ambusk. Production Assistance from Marlon Hyde. Brian Stevenson is the Director of Production.

As always, our journalism is better when you’re a part of it:

Brave Little State is a production of Vermont Public Radio.

VPR News Brave Little StateHomegoings: BLS Special Series With Musicians of Color
Myra Flynn
Myra Flynn joined VPR as an engagement producer in March 2021. Raised in Vermont, Myra Flynn is an accomplished musician who has come to know the lay of dirt-road land that much more intimately through touring both well-known and obscure stages all around the state and beyond. She also has experience as a teaching artist and wore many hats at the Burlington Free Press, including features reporter and correspondent, before her pursuits took her deep into the arts world. Prior to joining VPR, Myra spent eight years in the Los Angeles music industry.
