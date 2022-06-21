© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

Why is it a shot? Talking to (little) kids about the COVID vaccine

By Jane Lindholm,
Melody Bodette
Published June 21, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT
A vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is shown at the University of Vermont Medical Center, on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
University of Vermont Medical Center, Courtesy
/

The FDA has now authorized the COVID vaccine for kids 6 months through 4 years of age. And while infants are probably not asking their parents a lot of questions about the news, older kids in that age group may have questions, including why they have to get yet more shots. (No child's favorite activity.)

Our kids podcast, But Why has a handy episode for kids, answering that question and others. They also talked with a family whose kids were enrolled in a vaccine trial. While the episode was made back when the vaccine was approved for the 5-11 age range, the information may be helpful to families with younger kids as well. Give it a listen with your whole family!

Jane Lindholm
Jane Lindholm is the host, executive producer and creator of But Why: A Podcast For Curious Kids. She also produces special projects for the station. Until March 2021, she was the host of the award-winning Vermont Public Radio program Vermont Edition.
Jane Lindholm
Melody Bodette
Melody Bodette is the senior producer for But Why: A Podcast For Curious Kids.
Melody Bodette
