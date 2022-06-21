Why is it a shot? Talking to (little) kids about the COVID vaccine

The FDA has now authorized the COVID vaccine for kids 6 months through 4 years of age. And while infants are probably not asking their parents a lot of questions about the news, older kids in that age group may have questions, including why they have to get yet more shots. (No child's favorite activity.)

Our kids podcast, But Why has a handy episode for kids, answering that question and others. They also talked with a family whose kids were enrolled in a vaccine trial. While the episode was made back when the vaccine was approved for the 5-11 age range, the information may be helpful to families with younger kids as well. Give it a listen with your whole family!

