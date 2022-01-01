It is easier than ever to watch us in whatever way works for you. Read the sections below for various ways to watch our shows, plus some helpful tips. If you have questions, please view our help resources or contact our Audience Services team.

Jump to: Streaming info | Broadcast info

Our Channels

Vermont Public Main Channel

Your favorite national shows and locally-produced programming.

Plus+

More programming from local and regional producers, and the WorldChannel.

PBS Kids

Educational kids shows like Curious George, Wild Kratts, and Daniel Tiger.

Create

Cooking, travel, home improvement and more.

Streaming

The majority of our shows are available to stream online for free. However, due to various licensing, and certain time frames, not all episodes are always available to stream (example: some Made Here episodes are broadcast only). Some episodes may be only be viewable by our Passport members. Learn more about Passport. For our Canadian viewers, there may be further geographical restrictions, preventing ability to stream certain episodes. Visit our Canadian Info page for more details.

Web

All available PBS national and local Vermont Public shows can be watched in your web browser, on your desktop or on your mobile device. Simply visit our main video portal.

TIP: Create a free PBS account and use the Sign In button in the top menu bar. Then you can create a watchlist of your favorite shows and episodes, by using the '+ My List' button.

Shows from Create TV can be streamed at createtv.com

Also, many of our local shows have a dedicated webpage containing the related episodes, and sometimes extra info and resources. Find our local shows here.

TIP: If you are connected via wifi to a casting device (ex: Google Chromecast or Apple TV), you should see a white casting icon appear on the videos in your browser. You can click that icon to cast the video to your TV.

Vermont Public Passport

Vermont Public Passport is an added membership benefit. It provides extended access to 1,500+ episodes of quality PBS programming, available to watch via web browsers, mobile apps, and smart TVs.

Become a Vermont Public Passport member today with a sustaining gift of $5 or more monthly, or a one-time gift of at least $60.

Passport membership is now offered in Canada.

TIP: Some sneak previews and early access to premieres, as well as exclusive access to popular past shows (ex. Downton Abbey) are available to our Passport members!

Vermont Public Mobile App

The same videos available on the web can also be viewed on the Vermont Public app. It is free to download to your Apple and Android phone and tablet.



Smart TVs

The PBS Video App is available to download for free on most popular TV apps. (Ex: ROKU, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV's, etc.).

The app should prompt you to select your local station, by suggesting stations in your area. If you reside outside of our region, you can use a Vermont zip code (ex. 05401) to find Vermont Public. By selecting Vermont Public (may display as WETK ), you will see a 'Local' section of our shows.

Find more info on Smart TV apps and the latest supported devices.

Kids

PBS Kids shows can be streamed live via the Kids tab in the Vermont Public app, the PBS Kids App or website. Select Vermont Public as your local station. (Note: Mister Chris and Friends is not currently in the national PBS Kids system, but is available on the main streaming options listed on this page.)

YouTube

Subscribe to Vermont Public on YouTube for promos and shorts. Be sure to comment and share! We currently have three channels.



Broadcast / Cable / Satellite

Our four channels are available in Vermont, and some in our region including parts of Québec, New York, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. Check with your provider if Vermont Public is available in your area. Depending on your location, we may be displayed as WETK; WVTB; WVER; WVTA; or W20EH-D. See our channel finder for details. Visit our schedule for current show airings.

Broadcast

Our four channels will have different channel numbers / identifiers depending on where you reside. Availability also depends on your location. Find channels and frequencies here.

TIP: Over-the-air signals are FREE in HD, with purchase of an affordable digital antenna. Recommendations available here.

Cable

Our channel numbers / identifiers, and availability differ depending on where you reside. Most will be in High Definition (HD) but some locations may only offer Standard Definition (SD).

Visit our Channel Finder page for details.

Satellite

Vermont Public is carried by DirecTV and Dish networks. However it may not be available in Bennington and Windham counties in Vermont.

Canadian Viewers

Our main channel is available in the Montréal area, and some other areas in Québec and Ontario. Some Québec residents may be able to acquire our WETK broadcast signal. Otherwise we are available via cable providers: Axion; Bell Fibe TV ; and Videotron. More info for Canadian viewers. Canadian viewers can also live stream our main channel. Learn more about streaming above or watch the livestream now

